RED ON RED: Corbynistas Launch Vicious Attacks on Lansman

Grab your popcorn: the Labour General Secretary race is already descending into bitter briefing and attacks from Corbynistas on Momentum’s Jon Lansman. Skwawkbox, the pro-Corbyn website which is regularly briefed by the Leader’s Office, has attacked Lansman’s pitch as “confusing” and called on him to explain why he is standing against a “widely-supported female applicant” (Jennie Formby, Lansman’s opponent, is the choice of the Leader’s Office.) Skwawkbox go on to say they “understand that Jon Lansman has spent the last twenty-four hours or so trying to persuade a female former employee of Jeremy Corbyn to stand. His announcement today may be a signal that he was unsuccessful”. Who could possibly have been behind that anti-Lansman briefing?

This from McDonnell last night was hardly subtle:

Meanwhile Labour Against the Witchhunt, the mental group led by Jackie Walker which tries to get anti-Semites let back into the party, has launched a vicious attack on Lansman and endorsed Formby. They say Lansman “lacks the democratic credentials to become the kind of general secretary that the Labour Party now needs” and “We believe that Unite’s Jennie Formby would be the best choice for general secretary”. Surely nothing to do with Lansman taking exception to Walker’s awful anti-Semitism and removing her as vice-chair of Momentum. How does Formby feel about having these people on her side?

Tags: , , , ,
People: /
March 2, 2018 at 11:41 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John McDonnell tells the FT he’s a straight-talker:

“I call a spade a shovel.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union
Lansman vs Formby Getting Nasty Lansman vs Formby Getting Nasty
No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation
Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift” Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift”
Last Day for May’s Head of Broadcast Last Day for May’s Head of Broadcast
Times’s Up for Chorley Times’s Up for Chorley
Lansman vs Formby Lansman vs Formby
Another Labour Council Leader Resigns Over Corbynista Bullying Another Labour Council Leader Resigns Over Corbynista Bullying
Watson Only Labour Figure to Back Mosley Watson Only Labour Figure to Back Mosley
Blue Peter Presented on Question Time Blue Peter Presented on Question Time
Barnier Adviser’s Late Night Flip Out Barnier Adviser’s Late Night Flip Out
May’s Best Gags from Correspondent’s Dinner May’s Best Gags from Correspondent’s Dinner
Brexit Blocking Tory MEPs Defect to Juncker’s EPP Group Brexit Blocking Tory MEPs Defect to Juncker’s EPP Group
How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out? How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out?
LibDems Fundraising for Jared By-Election LibDems Fundraising for Jared By-Election
Watson Backs Mosley Watson Backs Mosley
Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight
Rage Against the Latrine Rage Against the Latrine
Corbyn on Customs Union “Cake” Corbyn on Customs Union “Cake”