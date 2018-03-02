Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck

Paul Mason has filmed a six minute video in front of a blackboard explaining how the mainstream media has it in for Jez, complete with handy flow chart. Mason has gone full Glenn Beck:

You never go full Glenn Beck.

Tags:
People: /
March 2, 2018 at 5:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

The Sun Says on Boris, Hammond and ‘Global Britain’:

“In a triumph of hope over experience, Treasury Tin-Ears has been sent on what is optimistically described as a ‘charm offensive’ across Europe”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation
Times’s Up for Chorley Times’s Up for Chorley
Lansman vs Formby Lansman vs Formby
Blue Peter Presented on Question Time Blue Peter Presented on Question Time
NUJ’s BuzzFeed Lobbying Letter Sparks Outrage NUJ’s BuzzFeed Lobbying Letter Sparks Outrage
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit
BuzzFeed Runners and Riders BuzzFeed Runners and Riders
No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here
Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel
49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum 49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum
Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent
Osborne’s Crisis of Character Osborne’s Crisis of Character
BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation
WATCH: Rolling News WATCH: Rolling News
Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review
Last Days at BuzzFeed Last Days at BuzzFeed
Paul Mason: Aggressive and Intimidating Paul Mason: Aggressive and Intimidating
James O’Brien’s Carillion Fake News Goes Viral James O’Brien’s Carillion Fake News Goes Viral
Osborne on Carillion: Then and Now Osborne on Carillion: Then and Now