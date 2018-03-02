Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck

Paul Mason has filmed a six minute video in front of a blackboard explaining how the mainstream media has it in for Jez, complete with handy flow chart. Mason has gone full Glenn Beck:
You never go full Glenn Beck.
Paul Mason has filmed a six minute video in front of a blackboard explaining how the mainstream media has it in for Jez, complete with handy flow chart. Mason has gone full Glenn Beck:
You never go full Glenn Beck.
The Sun Says on Boris, Hammond and ‘Global Britain’:
“In a triumph of hope over experience, Treasury Tin-Ears has been sent on what is optimistically described as a ‘charm offensive’ across Europe”