No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation

Very on brand picture from Owen Jones at the UCL occupation in support of the strikers last night.
They had enough hummus to last the night!
UPDATE: Meanwhile, outside…
The Sun Says on Boris, Hammond and ‘Global Britain’:
“In a triumph of hope over experience, Treasury Tin-Ears has been sent on what is optimistically described as a ‘charm offensive’ across Europe”