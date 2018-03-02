May Can’t Say Brexit Is Worth It

Asked if she thinks Brexit is worth it, May couldn’t answer.
Remember kids… pic.twitter.com/nrkfmPZaIv
— Euro Guido (@EuroGuido) October 10, 2017
Remember when she once said “you can only deliver Brexit if you believe in Brexit…”
Nick Boles tells Michel Barnier:
“I voted Remain. I can see some advantages in a customs union. But I will not be bullied by an arrogant Commission conspiring with opposition parties to undermine the elected UK government and the integrity of our Union. Back in your box, Michel Barnier.”