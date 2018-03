Guido can reveal Theresa May’s head of broadcast Tom Swarbrick is leaving Number 10. Former LBC man Swarbrick, who was one of the brightest up-and-coming journalists around before he moved over to the dark side, has been with May for the long haul since summer 2016. The move has been in the works for a while and today is his last day – no pressure making sure the PM’s Brexit speech lands well. Good luck…