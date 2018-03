A throwback from the archive of more Corbyn-than-Corbyn former shadow minister Chris Williamson, proudly boasting that he won’t sing the national anthem. Addressing a Momentum conference alongside John McDonnell, Williamson said:

“My dad was an ardent republican and I’m an ardent republican too so I’m damned if I’m going to be singing the national anthem.”

For his ‘Christmas broadcast’ this year Williamson green-screened himself inside the state rooms at Buckingham Palace. Make your mind up…