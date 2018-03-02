Blue Peter Lexiteer Loves Jez and Brexit

Not sure how the BBC square Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya giving his view that Corbyn has shown “real leadership” and defending him calling Hezbollah “friends“, with their strict impartiality guidelines that presenters aren’t allowed to give political opinions.

.@iamradzi says it is “undemocratic to question the will of the people” on Brexit – regardless of how you voted #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/D2NOLnvXH2 — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) 1 March 2018

All is forgiven though, it turns out Radzi also wants to get on with leaving the single market and customs union. Is the Blue Peter man a millennial Lexiteer in the mould of Aaron Bastani?