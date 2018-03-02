BBC’s Brexit Bias is Mainstream Perception of the Public

As BBC Radio 4 Today treats us yet again to the views of Michael Heseltine – a politician who was elected to office as recently as the last century – it seems appropriate to bring up the subject of the BBC’s Brexit bias yet again. Guido thinks the BBC managed to keep it balanced during the referendum campaign. Since June 2016 it has lost all sense of impartiality…

Political activists of all colours always complain that the BBC is biased, the BBC uses as a defence “we must be doing something right” if both sides complain. BBC Question Time usually has a 4 to 1 majority for Remainers week after week, that is not redeemed by regularly inviting Nigel Farage on. The Today programme serves up a daily breakfast of gloom and doom on Brexit negotiations, Newsnight follows suit. Listeners wake up and go to bed hearing the same lines…

People aren’t stupid, by a 3 to 1 more people think the BBC is anti – than pro Brexit, when over a quarter of the audience has come to the conclusion the BBC is biased there is a real problem, because if we don’t want to read the most partisan newspapers we don’t buy them. The BBC’s funding forces us all to pay for it and we expect to be impartial as a result. It is manifestly not perceived as a source of impartial information on this polarising issue.

