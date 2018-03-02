BBC Wishful Thinking

Wishful thinking from the Beeb:

Brexiteers grit their teeth and smile in response to PM’s Brexit speech – even tho little in it for them. — norman smith (@BBCNormanS) March 2, 2018

Little in it for Brexiters? Apart from leaving the single market, leaving the customs union, ruling out any form of customs union, taking back control of borders, laws and money, the end of ECJ jurisdiction in UK, the freedom to diverge…

UPDATE: In the real world, Brexiters are mostly backing the speech knowing it gives them a lot of what they want, with a few gripes: