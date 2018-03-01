Lansman v Formby: Momentum Chief v Unite and Leader’s Office

Iain McNicol’s last act as Labour General Secretary has been to give Ken Livingstone an indefinite suspension, top trolling of the Corbynistas who wanted to get Ken back in from the cold. This afternoon Jon Lansman has formally announced he is running for McNicol’s job “to open up the contest and ensure we have a wide range of candidates”.

You might have thought the Momentum boss would be the choice of the Leader’s Office, but instead Team Jezza are backing the Unite candidate Jennie Formby. Lansman has had a fractious relationship with Seumas Milne, Karie Murphy and Andrew Fisher ever since they refused to give him a job first time round. The Leader’s Office has clearly been whipping public declarations of support for Formby and against Lansman:

There is also talk Lansman sees himself as a kamikaze candidate to take out Formby and allow another woman to come through the middle – indeed in his statement he invites other candidates to throw their hats in and even calls for a woman to get the job. Guido took a look at the potential other names here. Hardly the best timing given this is in the middle of Labour’s local election campaign, for which Momentum are doing a lot of the groundwork and Unite are providing the cash. This is going to be bloody…