Lansman v Formby: Momentum Chief v Unite and Leader’s Office

Iain McNicol’s last act as Labour General Secretary has been to give Ken Livingstone an indefinite suspension, top trolling of the Corbynistas who wanted to get Ken back in from the cold. This afternoon Jon Lansman has formally announced he is running for McNicol’s job “to open up the contest and ensure we have a wide range of candidates”.

You might have thought the Momentum boss would be the choice of the Leader’s Office, but instead Team Jezza are backing the Unite candidate Jennie Formby. Lansman has had a fractious relationship with Seumas Milne, Karie Murphy and Andrew Fisher ever since they refused to give him a job first time round. The Leader’s Office has clearly been whipping public declarations of support for Formby and against Lansman:

There is also talk Lansman sees himself as a kamikaze candidate to take out Formby and allow another woman to come through the middle – indeed in his statement he invites other candidates to throw their hats in and even calls for a woman to get the job. Guido took a look at the potential other names here. Hardly the best timing given this is in the middle of Labour’s local election campaign, for which Momentum are doing a lot of the groundwork and Unite are providing the cash. This is going to be bloody…

Tags: ,
People: /
March 1, 2018 at 2:02 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Boles tells Michel Barnier:

“I voted Remain. I can see some advantages in a customs union. But I will not be bullied by an arrogant Commission conspiring with opposition parties to undermine the elected UK government and the integrity of our Union. Back in your box, Michel Barnier.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Times’s Up for Chorley Times’s Up for Chorley
Lansman vs Formby Lansman vs Formby
Another Labour Council Leader Resigns Over Corbynista Bullying Another Labour Council Leader Resigns Over Corbynista Bullying
Watson Only Labour Figure to Back Mosley Watson Only Labour Figure to Back Mosley
Blue Peter Presented on Question Time Blue Peter Presented on Question Time
Barnier Adviser’s Late Night Flip Out Barnier Adviser’s Late Night Flip Out
May’s Best Gags from Correspondent’s Dinner May’s Best Gags from Correspondent’s Dinner
Brexit Blocking Tory MEPs Defect to Juncker’s EPP Group Brexit Blocking Tory MEPs Defect to Juncker’s EPP Group
How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out? How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out?
LibDems Fundraising for Jared By-Election LibDems Fundraising for Jared By-Election
Watson Backs Mosley Watson Backs Mosley
Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight
Rage Against the Latrine Rage Against the Latrine
Corbyn on Customs Union “Cake” Corbyn on Customs Union “Cake”
Labour Gen Sec Runners and Riders Labour Gen Sec Runners and Riders
NUJ’s BuzzFeed Lobbying Letter Sparks Outrage NUJ’s BuzzFeed Lobbying Letter Sparks Outrage
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Mr Toynbee’s Fine Dining Brass Neck Mr Toynbee’s Fine Dining Brass Neck
Labour and Communists Hold “Co-Operation” Meeting Labour and Communists Hold “Co-Operation” Meeting