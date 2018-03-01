Karl Marx Clothing Range Launched for Corbynista Kids

Corbynista parents are dressing their babies and toddlers in t-shirts bearing Karl Marx quotes and anti-austerity slogans thanks to a socialist clothing range designed for children. ‘Lil Comrades’ produces “sweet radical threads” and “Jez Corbz tees” so true believers can show off their credentials by emblazoning left wing slogans on the chests of their young children. One t-shirt reads “my other grandad is Jeremy Corbyn”. Another carries Marx’s “first as tragedy, then as farce.” A bib bearing the slogan “eat the rich” is described: “letting them consume the organs of the wealthy is a great way to wean your baby onto solids.”

Founder Sophie Miller, who is a Corbyn-backing Labour activist from Birmingham, includes a pastiche of a quote from Karl Marx’s Das Kapital to describe her business:

“let us take two commodities, such as a little babby t-shirt and a little babby t-shirt bearing a catchy left wing slogan, and let the value of the second be twice the value of the first, so that if one little babby t-shirt = w, the little babby t-shirt with a slogan on it = 2w”

Coming to your child’s nursery soon…