Trouble in EU paradise between Michel Barnier’s senior adviser Stefaan De Rynck and some of our very own leading Remainers. De Rynck clearly did not take kindly to Remainers criticising the EU’s attempts to annex Northern Ireland, ranting at Allie Renison, Peter Foster, Open Britain and the FT at close to 1am Brussels time:

Stefaan should know if he’s lost that crowd they’ve really cocked up. Long dinner?