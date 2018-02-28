Two Brexit Blocking Tory MEPs Defect to Juncker’s EPP Group

Two Tory MEPs have left the Conservative Party’s affiliated group in the European Parliament and moved to Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier’s centre-right caucus. Julie Girling, MEP for South West England and Richard Ashworth, MEP for South East England, left the European Conservatives and Reformists group to join the European People’s Party. They said in a joint statement:

“We wish to inform you that we will be leaving the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) and joining the European Peoples Party Group (EPP) in the European Parliament with immediate effect. It is our intention to remain members of the Conservative Party in the UK as we believe the activities and approach of the EPP will more effectively further the prospects of achieving the best possible future for our constituents. We will continue to work for our constituents from inside the largest and most influential group in the European Parliament.”

Girling and Ashworth had the whip withdrawn last year after the voted to block Brexit. Bye…

Quote of the Day

Liam Fox:

“Remaining in a customs union would only make any sense if we were to give up our global ambitions. Tomorrow’s choices would be limited to today’s status quo.”

