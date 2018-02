This is definitely not funny at all. Martin Selmayr, the so-called “monster” of the European Commission, chief of staff to Juncker and nemesis of Brexit who has just launched an astonishing power grab this week, celebrated his new job with an official photo. In the high res version, you can clearly see Selmayr’s mobile number, as well as the mobile numbers of the EU heads of cabinet, on a piece of paper on the wall:

