PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 28 February.

Q2 David Simpson (Upper Bann)

Q3 Mr Ranil Jayawardena (North East Hampshire)

Q4 Chris Davies (Brecon and Radnorshire)

Q5 Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale)

Q6 Mr Gregory Campbell (East Londonderry)

Q7 Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham)

Q8 Julie Cooper (Burnley)

Q9 Mr Paul Sweeney (Glasgow North East)

Q10 John Grogan (Keighley)

Q11 Ian Mearns (Gateshead)

Q12 John Spellar (Warley)

Q13 Mr Simon Clarke (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Q14 Jonathan Edwards (Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Q15 Michael Tomlinson (Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Comments in the comments…

Tags:
February 28, 2018 at 11:58 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Boris on Corbyn’s “B*llocks” Boris on Corbyn’s “B*llocks”
Corbyn: “Crime is Wrong” Corbyn: “Crime is Wrong”
Watch: Brexit-Bashing Peers In Lords “Remain Echo-Chamber” Watch: Brexit-Bashing Peers In Lords “Remain Echo-Chamber”
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords
Cheers as Sports Back Open Cheers as Sports Back Open
PMQs Sketch: Corbynish For Beginners PMQs Sketch: Corbynish For Beginners
Sports and Social Closed Indefinitely Sports and Social Closed Indefinitely
Bad Al Flips at Gisela Bad Al Flips at Gisela
Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers
Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes
MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395% MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395%
Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation
Who Nicked Nelson? Who Nicked Nelson?
Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism? Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism?
Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space” Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”
Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns
Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament
Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry