Labour Won’t Take Further Mosley Donations But Watson Will Keep His £500,000

Labour say they will no longer accept donations from Max Mosley, but will keep the £500,000 he gave to Tom Watson. Eh? How does that work? Either he’s not a fit and proper donor or he is – how can Watson keep his cash?
Labour say they will no longer accept donations from Max Mosley, but will keep the £500,000 he gave to Tom Watson. Eh? How does that work? Either he’s not a fit and proper donor or he is – how can Watson keep his cash?
Jacob Rees-Mogg demolishes John Major:
“Did John Major give a free vote on Maastricht? This is where he really is guilty of being a complete humbug. He whipped that through in the most aggressive whipping in modern history. For that PM to then say ‘oh it should be a free vote’, is either forgetting how he behaved himself, ignoring how he behaved himself, or just straight forward hypocrisy.”