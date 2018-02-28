Labour Accused of Colluding With Barnier

Fascinating tweets from two senior Times journalists today accusing Labour of “cooperating” with Michel Barnier to weaken Britain’s negotiating position and promote the EU plan to annex Northern Ireland. Brussels correspondent Bruno Waterfield says the timing of Corbyn’s speech to coincide with Barnier’s draft text is “no accident” and that Labour and the EU are working “in tandem”. Labour say it is not fair to imply collusion – hardly a strong denial – and say the EU draft text was expected in January. But that’s when Labour’s customs union u-turn was originally expected too. Sam Coates reported it was set to happen in December… why was it delayed to the week of Barnier’s own customs union push?

In the last week we have had Blair’s intervention, Major’s speech, Labour’s customs union u-turn pushed by Starmer and the trade unions and now Barnier’s call for a customs union for Northern Ireland. Why are Labour and Remainers undermining the UK’s negotiating position? This could become a real theme…

February 28, 2018 at 6:32 pm



Quote of the Day

Jacob Rees-Mogg demolishes John Major:

“Did John Major give a free vote on Maastricht? This is where he really is guilty of being a complete humbug. He whipped that through in the most aggressive whipping in modern history. For that PM to then say ‘oh it should be a free vote’, is either forgetting how he behaved himself, ignoring how he behaved himself, or just straight forward hypocrisy.”

