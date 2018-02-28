How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out?

Ahead of John Major’s definitely-not-coordinated Remain whinge this afternoon, it’s worth taking a look at how his interventions during the referendum campaign turned out. Major claimed for example that “If we left there must be a high probability that Scotland will have another referendum and leave the UK”. In fact Nicola Sturgeon has since withdrawn her plan for a second independence vote. Then Major warned a Leave vote would lead to a “shrunken economy”. In fact the economy has grown in every quarter since we voted to leave. Major even argued Brexit would harm our relationship with the US, asking: “Would we remain such a pre-eminent ally of the United States if we no longer had influence in the EU?” On the contrary we are at the front of the queue…

Will Major say anything positive about Brexit today? Guido hopes he remembers his words during the Remain campaign: “For the UK to have to obey rules and regulations without any influence over them would be an absurd and undignified position for a nation like Britain”. That means leaving the single market, customs union and ECJ jurisdiction…

Major is speaking at the Creative Industries Federation ostensibly to talk about the tech sector. Will he mention all this good tech news since the referendum?

SoftBank acquires UK’s Arm Holdings for £24.3bn

Adobe announces plans to build a new sales and marketing office to cover Europe, the Middle East and Asia in London, doubling the size of the current one

Facebook pledges to create 500 more jobs in the UK

IBM build four more data centres in the UK

Google announces new headquarters in the UK, creating up to 3,000 news jobs and totalling an estimated £1bn in extra investment

Snap establishes its non-US office in London

London attracted record levels of investment in the tech industry in the first half of 2017. Figures from London & Partners revealed that since the referendum the capital’s tech sector has attracted more venture capital investment than any other European city

Silicon Valley investors have more than doubled funding for UK technology companies in 2017. British start-ups received £884.8m in the first nine months of this year, compared to £342m in the whole of 2016, according to London & Partners

Deliveroo announces it is creating 250 new tech jobs in London

Investment into UK FinTech companies grew by 150% in 2017 to £1.3 billion

Plenty for him to talk about…