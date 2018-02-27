Seumas’ New Hire: “The Time For Leninism to Be Tried is Long Overdue”

As the Corbynistas continue their takeover of Labour HQ, Guido is taking a look at some of the new faces in Southside. Meet Nathan Akehurst, who Seumas Milne has appointed as Labour’s new media monitoring officer. Akehurst is a former leading member of the Socialist Workers Party, writing after the rape cover-up scandal that he remained “proud” of the party and wanted to “maintain our tradition of revolutionary spirit”. Akehurst was pretty hardcore – he put his name to an article which analysed the SWP’s issues through the prism of the October Revolution and concluded: “The time for Leninism to be tried is now long overdue”. Now he sits in Labour HQ writing summaries of mainstream media newspaper reports… sellout.

Other classic Akehurst quotes include this on the violence that took place during the Occupy protests: “to draw a line between ‘peaceful’ and ‘violent’, ‘good’ and ‘bad’ protest is both disingenuous and inaccurate”. And this from the anti-cuts march: “the majority of even anarchist violence was directed against property; the property of a billionaire elite being propped up at the expense of a compassionate society”. Oh and he voted Green in the 2015 general election. Sounds like he’ll fit right in…