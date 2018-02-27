Party Political Musical Broadcast Follows Newsnight

Guido is as chippy as the next man about Etonians running the country. However, is it really the role of our ‘impartial’ broadcaster to run a party political musical broadcast for Paul Weller, multi-millionaire class warrior? Cracking tune though…

In 1977, just 2 years before releasing “Eton Rifles”, Paul Weller had told the New Musical Express that people should vote for the Conservatives. Weller hates being reminded of that…

UPDATE: The establishment sucks you in:

February 27, 2018 at 7:56 am



Liam Fox:

"Remaining in a customs union would only make any sense if we were to give up our global ambitions. Tomorrow's choices would be limited to today's status quo."

