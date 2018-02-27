Party Political Musical Broadcast Follows Newsnight

Remainers were gifted a fresh rendition of an old anthem by musician Paul Weller which he dedicated to old Etonian Jacob Rees-Mogg at a recent gig. Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/A9sR1z6MGH — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 26, 2018

Guido is as chippy as the next man about Etonians running the country. However, is it really the role of our ‘impartial’ broadcaster to run a party political musical broadcast for Paul Weller, multi-millionaire class warrior? Cracking tune though…

In 1977, just 2 years before releasing “Eton Rifles”, Paul Weller had told the New Musical Express that people should vote for the Conservatives. Weller hates being reminded of that…

UPDATE: The establishment sucks you in: