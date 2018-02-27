Max Mosley Car Crash Over Racist Leaflet

Cathy Newman asks Max Mosley if he lied under oath over the existence of a racist leaflet which claimed “coloured immigration threatens your children’s health. Mosley had a proper car crash after Cathy handed him the leaflet, replying: “If it is genuine it doesn’t reflect my views today” and insisted he had “no reason to apologise to anyone”. Towards the end of the interview he appeared to admit responsibility for the leaflet and accept it was racist. Read the Mail story here. Mosley’s name is at the bottom of the leaflet. This looks very bad for Max, who admitted he supported offering paying to repatriate immigrants and was reduced to accusing the Mail of breaching the Data Protection Act. He went on to insist he was a fit and proper person to fund Labour’s deputy leader and would give him more money. Will Tom Watson hand those half a million pounds of donations back?

The Sun Says on Boris, Hammond and ‘Global Britain’:

“In a triumph of hope over experience, Treasury Tin-Ears has been sent on what is optimistically described as a ‘charm offensive’ across Europe”

