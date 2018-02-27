Labour Voters Slam Corbyn For Customs Union U-Turn

The FT and The Mirror have been to two Labour heartlands to find out what voters think of Corbyn’s customs union u-turn. Labour MPs in Leave-voting areas should read these quotes:

Lifelong Labour supporter Julie Clark in Ashton-under-Lyne: “He is going back on Brexit and it will cost him votes. You cannot have a democratic vote and then welsh on it.”

Labour voter Deb Franklin in Pallion near Sunderland: “Labour should have stuck up for Leave. I used to be for Corbyn but he’s going back on everything he stands for.”

Vincent Machin, former soldier in Sunderland: “He has lost four votes that I know about — friends of mine. The politicians are looking after their own jobs. I will vote for the Conservatives.”

Former miner Brian Wilson in Barnsley: “I don’t think it’s necessary to adopt this policy. I think we can trade with anybody.”

Mike Greenwood, Barnsley: “It’s opportunistic rather than principled. He may be principled in many ways, but he’s trying to take government by dividing the Tory party and splitting their vote. It’s fairly cynical.”

Anna Richardson, Barnsley: “A majority voted out. You have to go by the majority. You can’t ask people to vote then go against their wishes.”

Susan Ball, Barnsley: “We opted to come out and stand on our own feet. Jeremy Corbyn is doing a U-turn. He hasn’t got the strength of character.”

Gillian Austin, Barnsley: “Corbyn’s policy is to get with the Tory rebels so he can get the government out. It’s more a political move to oust Theresa May. I think less of him after this U-turn because he seems more to be saying what people want him to say.”

Turns out those stupid Leave voters are more clued up than Remainers think.

