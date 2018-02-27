Compare and Contrast: BBC Website on Toby Young and Labour’s New Race Row Hire

How about this for a lesson in the double standards of the BBC News website? Toby Young, who had to leave his job at a quango over some ill-advised historic Twitter jokes, was given wall to wall coverage. He features prominently again on the site today as the fourth main politics story, apparently more important than Britain considering military action against the Assad regime in Syria. Seriously?

Contrast that with Munroe Bergdorf, who Labour have appointed as an actual shadow cabinet adviser despite the fact she was fired just last year by L’Oreal over a race row. Bergdorf, a transgender model, has to resign in disgrace after claiming that “all white people” are racist. The same Labour faux outrage brigade who got Toby Young fired are obviously silent on this appointment and Corbyn and Dawn Butler are standing by her. The BBC write up buries the race row issue and the story doesn’t feature anywhere on the homepage. When it comes to the BBC website, once again it is one rule for the Tories and another for Labour…

Quote of the Day

The Sun Says on Boris, Hammond and ‘Global Britain’:

“In a triumph of hope over experience, Treasury Tin-Ears has been sent on what is optimistically described as a ‘charm offensive’ across Europe”

