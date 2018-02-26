Labour General Secretary Runners and Riders

Iain McNicol is in the process of being purged – see Guido’s report on how he hasn’t yet formally resigned and wants to guarantee a peerage and big pay-off. A Corbynista will surely be the next Labour general secretary. As ever, Guido gives you your runners and riders…

Jennie Formby: The Unite fixer – and Len McCluskey’s baby momma – is the early favourite. She is a vice-chair of Labour’s NEC and sits on the panel that decides the timetable for the appointment. Obviously she is not recusing herself

Lucy Anderson: Labour MEP and hardline Corbyn supporter. Being tipped by Corbynistas who want a woman to take over.

Andrew Murray: Seumas Milne’s old comrade, an infamous communist and Stop the War agitator who once argued that Stalin was preferable to the West. See his greatest hits here. Was in Labour HQ for the election and Corbyn has just re-hired him as a part-time consultant, could he be looking for something more full-time?

Jon Lansman: Momentum chief, tipped for the job when the Corbynistas last tried to do in McNicol. Though he’s not universally popular in the leader’s office and may have to be content with a place on Labour’s NEC.

Lisa Johnson: The GMB union candidate. Surely too conciliatory a choice. 

Paul Mason: Outside shot. Has long coveted high office in the Labour Party and has some very strong ideas about how to change internal party structures. Leader’s office will probably want someone less mental.

Matt Zarb / Aaron Bastani job-share: What about skipping a generation and choosing two younger Corbynistas for the job? Bastani is a former anarchist so used to shared leadership.

Good luck…

Tags:
February 26, 2018 at 1:23 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nassim Nicholas Taleb…

“If your private life conflicts with your intellectual opinion, it cancels your intellectual ideas, not your private life.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
NUJ’s BuzzFeed Lobbying Letter Sparks Outrage NUJ’s BuzzFeed Lobbying Letter Sparks Outrage
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Mr Toynbee’s Fine Dining Brass Neck Mr Toynbee’s Fine Dining Brass Neck
Labour and Communists Hold “Co-Operation” Meeting Labour and Communists Hold “Co-Operation” Meeting
Camilla Tominey on Labour’s Smears Hypocrisy Camilla Tominey on Labour’s Smears Hypocrisy
Dugher vs Skwawkbox Dugher vs Skwawkbox
Remembering the STB Remembering the STB
Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit
Millions of Students Affected by Lecturers Strike Millions of Students Affected by Lecturers Strike
Corbyn Considering Backing Customs Union Corbyn Considering Backing Customs Union
CIA Files Reveal US Spies Kept Tabs on Corbyn CIA Files Reveal US Spies Kept Tabs on Corbyn
Cabinet Sub-Committee Committed to Divergence and Taking Back Control of Laws Cabinet Sub-Committee Committed to Divergence and Taking Back Control of Laws
Stasi Files: Corbyn’s Peace Group Infiltrated by Spies Stasi Files: Corbyn’s Peace Group Infiltrated by Spies
Boris on Corbyn’s “B*llocks” Boris on Corbyn’s “B*llocks”
Read: Stasi File on Labour Party Read: Stasi File on Labour Party
LISTEN: Labour MPs Knowingly Meet Foreign Spies Every Day LISTEN: Labour MPs Knowingly Meet Foreign Spies Every Day
BBC Website Finally Reports Corbyn Spy Story… And Attacks “Press Barons” BBC Website Finally Reports Corbyn Spy Story… And Attacks “Press Barons”
Tory ERG MPs Remind May of Her Commitment to Take Back Control of Laws and Trade Tory ERG MPs Remind May of Her Commitment to Take Back Control of Laws and Trade
Aaronovitch Talking S*it Aaronovitch Talking S*it
Live In Truth: Corbyn vs Havel Live In Truth: Corbyn vs Havel