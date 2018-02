During his speech today Jeremy Corbyn proposed a customs union which would give Britain only “a say” in future trade deals. In the Q&A afterwards Jezza implied he would accept the right only to “consult” on EU trade deals, with no vote. Someone should probably tell Carwyn Jones, who is currently on a week-long trip to America where he says he “will press the case for developing a free trade agreement between our countries”. Something Jezza’s plan would not allow…