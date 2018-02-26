Australian High Commissioner Warns Against Contracting Out Trade Policy to EU

The Australian High Commissioner to the UK has warned of the trade consequences of Britain remaining in a customs union after leaving the EU. Speaking on last night’s Westminster Hour, Alexander Downer said:

“It’s up to you… but I’ll tell you this: Australia would never contract out its trade policy or the regulations for the management of its internal economy to a group of other countries, we wouldn’t do it.”

The policy of the Labour Party and Tory Remainer rebels is baffling to countries outside the EU…