Starmer: Labour Wants A Customs Union and Could Join Tory Rebels

Keir_Starmer says Labour want to have access to 'a' customs union which 'will do the work of the current customs union'

Keir Starmer confirms Labour remainers have secured a policy shift to staying in a customs union with the EU. The Labour leadership has been gradually unravelling its previously guarded position on the issue over the past week. Starmer hinted Labour could join Tory rebels and throw its weight behind cross-party amendments, saying:

“We haven’t made a final decision on that but they are so close to our amendments … but whether it’s our amendments or cross-bench amendments.”

All eyes will be on Jeremy Corbyn’s set piece speech on the issue tomorrow to see the detail on how far the Shadow Cabinet remainers have pushed Jezza. Liam Fox warned Tory rebels:

“I hope that they will have an open mind and listen to what the Prime Minister says because I think that what the Prime Minister will set out will deal with a lot of the reservations that they have.”

"We want to persuade our colleagues of the merits of our argument" – Liam Fox on setting out government's approach to Brexit

May has little option but to make this a confidence vote and challenge remain rebels to back her or sack her…