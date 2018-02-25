Starmer: Labour Wants A Customs Union and Could Join Tory Rebels

Keir Starmer confirms Labour remainers have secured a policy shift to staying in a customs union with the EU. The Labour leadership has been gradually unravelling its previously guarded position on the issue over the past week. Starmer hinted Labour could join Tory rebels and throw its weight behind cross-party amendments, saying:

“We haven’t made a final decision on that but they are so close to our amendments … but whether it’s our amendments or cross-bench amendments.”

All eyes will be on Jeremy Corbyn’s set piece speech on the issue tomorrow to see the detail on how far the Shadow Cabinet remainers have pushed Jezza. Liam Fox warned Tory rebels:

“I hope that they will have an open mind and listen to what the Prime Minister says because I think that what the Prime Minister will set out will deal with a lot of the reservations that they have.”

May has little option but to make this a confidence vote and challenge remain rebels to back her or sack her…

Tags: ,
People: /
February 25, 2018 at 11:41 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Gavin Williamson overheard in Brussels…

 “What’s the point of listening to French politicians?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit
Cabinet Sub-Committee Committed to Divergence and Taking Back Control of Laws Cabinet Sub-Committee Committed to Divergence and Taking Back Control of Laws
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here
Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat
Mogg vs Faisal Mogg vs Faisal
Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer
Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union
Heywood Hits Back Heywood Hits Back
Peers Brand Adonis a Loon Peers Brand Adonis a Loon
10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer 10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer
Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document
Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit
Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop
Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins? Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins?
Dover Traffic at Record Levels Dover Traffic at Record Levels
Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas
EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base
#DespiteBrexit Double Whammy #DespiteBrexit Double Whammy
Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus