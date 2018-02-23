Leaving Here: LibDem Press Office Exodus Causing Chaos

Whatever happened to the LibDem press office? Not long ago it was known for its punchy quotes, decent stories, occasionally funny tweets and ability to shoehorn the party into journalists’ copy even though they have little of any news value to offer. Lobby hacks are noting that these days they seem to have disappeared:

What has happened to the Liberal Democrat press team? No engagement any more. Just boiler plate press releases reacting to news that has already happened. Very poor indeed nowadays I am afraid. @LibDemPress — Christopher Hope 📝 (@christopherhope) February 22, 2018

There’s a real opportunity for the Libs to run a more effective story generating machine in Westminster than Labour. They aren’t taking it https://t.co/yAvvoLnGFJ — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) February 22, 2018

In recent months the LibDem press office has lost its three top spinners Phil Reilly, Jasper Gerard and Paul Haydon. The new LibDem head of media is Rosy Cobb, formerly a policy adviser with no experience in the press office. The word on Great George Street is that their other two senior spinners Christine Longworth and Dave Shaw are considering leaving for better jobs elsewhere. There is so much churn that the new faces are unknown even to HQ colleagues, let alone the Lobby. Essentially the LibDem press office has no one who can speak to journalists. Is there anyone left at LibDem HQ who can sort this mess out?