The winner of this week’s caption contest will receive a signed copy of Rupert Darwall’s ‘Green Tyranny: Exposing the Totalitarian Roots of the Climate Industrial Complex‘, a cracking read from Endeavour Books. You read an interview with Darwall about the book over on ConWoman here. Guido readers will be particularly interested to learn the history of how the Stasi and other Eastern Bloc spy agencies infiltrated the British peace movement and Greens. Make those entries witty…