Dugher v Skwawkbox

When Corbynista “trolling fake news nob head” Skwawkbox asked UK Music boss Michael Dugher why he was at the Brit Awards, the former Labour MP responded in characteristic fashion:

In general terms. Of course, we’d welcome his clarification that it was for the May/Mail barbs and not just the awards — The SKWAWKBOX (@skwawkbox) February 22, 2018

Look at this fucking arsehole: demanding “clarification” as to why I was at the Brit Awards. Not that it is any of your business, but I’m happy to clarify that I was there “for the awards,” you trolling fake news nob head. https://t.co/w7c6bNXlNi — Michael Dugher (@MichaelDugher) February 22, 2018

Sadly the volume of sweary anonymous quotes from Labour MPs has plummeted since Dugher left Westminster…