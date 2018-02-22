More Than A Million Students Affected by Lecturers Strike

The education of more than a million students is being disrupted today as tens of thousands of university lecturers strike over pensions. The University and College Union has called a series of walk outs which threaten to cancel lectures over the next 14 days. Widespread disruption is being reported on campuses in one of the biggest strikes in recent years. A video from the University of Sussex shows a crowd chanting “join the strike” as students carry on trying to work in a lecture theater…

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell endorsed the strike action. More than 70,000 students have signed a petition demanding the refund of fees paid for lost teaching time. Lefty lecturers disrupting the education of millions of students paying higher than ever tuition fees…

February 22, 2018 at 3:50 pm



Quote of the Day

John McDonnell does a funny:

“I’m told there are a group of KGB colonels who are suing The Sun for associating themselves with us.”

