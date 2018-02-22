Cabinet Brexiters Happy After Chequers Agreement on Divergence

Cabinet Brexiters are happy following today’s Chequers summit, with one senior Brexiter telling Guido: “Divergence has won”. A Cabinet source says there was an agreement on mutual recognition on good standards. There will be a declaration that the UK is going to maintain standards. The room agreed there will be equal dispute settlement arrangements and, crucially, the right to diverge in that framework. A second Cabinet source says: “Brexiteers have won a crucial argument tonight. It was agreed that we would take back control of our laws. Divergence won the day.” We shall see, but this sounds like good news and Cabinet Brexiters are pleased with the outcome tonight…