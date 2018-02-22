Bolton and Marney in Car Crash Interview

Henry Bolton is back together with Jo Marney, after being voted out as UKIP leader. Here they discuss the controversial comments she made in which she said Meghan Markle’s ‘seed’ would ‘taint the Royal Family’… pic.twitter.com/NKD0QhU8gH — This Morning (@thismorning) 22 February 2018

Henry Bolton has said it was worth losing his job as UKIP leader over Jo Marney’s racist texts. During a car crash interview on ITV’s This Morning Philip Schofield said of the racist texter:

“You just don’t sound like a very nice person.”

Bolton today announced his resignation from UKIP, just days after he suggested he could stand again for the leadership after he was ousted in vote of the membership. Bye…