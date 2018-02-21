BBC Website Finally Reports Corbyn Spy Story… And Attacks “Press Barons”

The BBC website finally reported on the Corbyn spy scandal last night, after ignoring the main story in Westminster for days. Yet for some reason the Beeb’s coverage focused on attacking the press rather than holding the Labour leader to account. The headline of the first story was “Press still writing about Corbyn spy claims”, as if Auntie feels they shouldn’t be. The second story gave the game away by going after “press barons” – not sure how that pejorative term meets BBC impartiality guidelines. The story did at least reference a BBC reporter’s stupid question to Corbyn mocking the story by asking him “are you a Czech spy”. Just imagine the Beeb’s coverage if the leader of the Tory party had met a spy from a far right totalitarian regime…

Tags:
February 21, 2018 at 12:03 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

The Sun Says on Boris, Hammond and ‘Global Britain’:

“In a triumph of hope over experience, Treasury Tin-Ears has been sent on what is optimistically described as a ‘charm offensive’ across Europe”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
BuzzFeed Runners and Riders BuzzFeed Runners and Riders
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here
Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel
49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum 49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum
Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent
Osborne’s Crisis of Character Osborne’s Crisis of Character
BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation
WATCH: Rolling News WATCH: Rolling News
Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review
Last Days at BuzzFeed Last Days at BuzzFeed
Paul Mason: Aggressive and Intimidating Paul Mason: Aggressive and Intimidating
James O’Brien’s Carillion Fake News Goes Viral James O’Brien’s Carillion Fake News Goes Viral
Osborne on Carillion: Then and Now Osborne on Carillion: Then and Now
Paul Mason’s Column Axed Paul Mason’s Column Axed
Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2 Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2
Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie
Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy
Channel 4 News Editor Likes Tweet Calling Boris “C*nt” Channel 4 News Editor Likes Tweet Calling Boris “C*nt”
Watch: ITV News at Ten Forced Off Air Watch: ITV News at Ten Forced Off Air