Gardiner: Labour MPs Knowingly Meet Foreign Spies Every Day

In an apparent attempt to help Jeremy Corbyn, Barry Gardiner has admitted that senior Labour politicians knowingly meet foreign spies every day. The Constant Gardener digging again…
In an apparent attempt to help Jeremy Corbyn, Barry Gardiner has admitted that senior Labour politicians knowingly meet foreign spies every day. The Constant Gardener digging again…
Boris Johnson was shown a trophy monkey head as he toured a room of illegally-poached animals seized by Scotland Yard. He said:
“What’s this poor chap here? Faint air of a … Labour backbencher.”