Watson Now Opposes Airing Lurid Historic Claims Against MPs

Tom Watson is very upset with the idea that anyone would air lurid, unsubstantiated, historic allegations against MPs. He writes this morning:

“Unfortunately for these newspapers, the years of slurs, of stretching the truth to breaking point, of completely one-sided reporting may be creeping up on them. They do not wield the power they once did, their circulations are falling and people simply don’t trust them anymore.”

Guido is old enough to remember when Watson called Leon Brittan “evil” in front of a House of Commons Select Committee and had to apologise to Brittan’s widow when the paedophile claims turned out to be fantasy. He has some brass neck.