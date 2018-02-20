Damian Green: I Did Nothing Inappropriate to Kate Maltby

An unrepentant Damian Green tells the Today programme he still believes he was never inappropriate to Kate Maltby and his text about her corset was just “a joke”. Put the shovel away…
Boris Johnson was shown a trophy monkey head as he toured a room of illegally-poached animals seized by Scotland Yard. He said:
“What’s this poor chap here? Faint air of a … Labour backbencher.”