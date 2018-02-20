Chappers Hired By Disgraced Bell Pottinger Boss

James Chapman – remember him? – has chucked in “The Democrats” and is freelancing for “3 days a week” for former Bell Pottinger boss James Henderson at his new outfit JH Communications. The pair worked together very briefly at Bell Pot before Henderson had to resign over the South Africa scandal and the company imploded. As a former civil servant the ACOBA committee have had approve Chapman’s appointment, subject to conditions:

“… he should not draw on, disclose or use any privileged information available to him from his time in the Crown Service…”

Did they not see his Twitter account?