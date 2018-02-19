Buzzfeed Political Editor Runners and Riders

The departure of Jim Waterson to the Guardian means Buzzfeed are looking for a new political editor. It’s a sweet gig: you get free pizza and beer on Fridays and only have to file once every couple of weeks. As ever MediaGuido brings you your runners and riders…

  • Emily Ashton, Buzzfeed: An internal hire is most likely as Lobby colleagues will not exactly have been convinced that the future is at American websites who promise to take over the world and then fire everyone. Ashton is a proper hack and chairman of the Lobby. Good bet.
  • Alex Spence, Buzzfeed: The other surviving member of the Buzzfeed politics team, scourge of Tory MPs with mildly embarrassing social media accounts. Short odds.
  • Alberto Nardelli, Buzzfeed: That scoop on the Brexit impact assessments came at a good time for him. Well-connected in the Cabinet Office.
  • Mark Di Stefano, Buzzfeed: The site’s former Australia pol ed moved over to be UK media correspondent as part of the recent Antipodean takeover. Funny on Twitter but limited knowledge of Westminster prior to six months ago.

And your external candidates:

  • Katy Balls, Spectator: Mr Steerpike can do the gossip, can do the politics and has the right chat for the Buzzfeed readership. But are they too base for her?
  • Mikey Smith, Mirror: Proficient in gifs and memes. Probably too old for the job.
  • Sebastian Payne, FT: Millennial, tick. Has Twitter, tick. Strong Insta game an added bonus. 
  • Harry Cole, The Sun: Experience running Westminster’s best online news operation for five years. Likes cats.
  • Matt Chorley, Little Read Box: Why limit those LOLs to an email when you can join Buzzfeed and just tweet them out? Chorley’s inner milennial could shine…
  • Steve Walker, Skwawkbox: Buzzfeed are in awe of his virality. Time for him to join the MSM?
  • Matt Turner, Evolve Politics: Matt isn’t really a die-hard Corbynista, he only pretends because he couldn’t find any other way into journalism. Has a Lobby pass now, but surely he craves the real respectability only Buzzfeed can offer? 
  • Owen Bennett, HuffPo: Should probably “keep his f***ing nose out of this”. If last week’s events are anything to go by…

Good luck…

UPDATE: Ladrbokes have opened a book…

Tags:
February 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

The Sun Says on Boris, Hammond and ‘Global Britain’:

“In a triumph of hope over experience, Treasury Tin-Ears has been sent on what is optimistically described as a ‘charm offensive’ across Europe”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here
Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel
49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum 49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum
Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent
Osborne’s Crisis of Character Osborne’s Crisis of Character
BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation
WATCH: Rolling News WATCH: Rolling News
Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review
Last Days at BuzzFeed Last Days at BuzzFeed
Paul Mason: Aggressive and Intimidating Paul Mason: Aggressive and Intimidating
James O’Brien’s Carillion Fake News Goes Viral James O’Brien’s Carillion Fake News Goes Viral
Osborne on Carillion: Then and Now Osborne on Carillion: Then and Now
Paul Mason’s Column Axed Paul Mason’s Column Axed
Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2 Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2
Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie
Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy
Channel 4 News Editor Likes Tweet Calling Boris “C*nt” Channel 4 News Editor Likes Tweet Calling Boris “C*nt”
Watch: ITV News at Ten Forced Off Air Watch: ITV News at Ten Forced Off Air
Sore Ed Backs Press Freedom Haters Sore Ed Backs Press Freedom Haters