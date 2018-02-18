Verhofstadt: We Don’t Want UK to Diverge, You Can’t Have Canada+++

EU Parliament #Brexit Coordinator @guyverhofstadt pours cold water on idea @theresa_may can pick and choose which EU regulations UK diverges from after we leave. #marr pic.twitter.com/ZTmcCMNrkr — Jason Keen (@Jason_Keen) February 18, 2018

#marr: Can the UK have a ‘Canada Plus Plus Plus #Brexit deal? @guyverhofstadt: “That will not be the outcome of this negotiation.” pic.twitter.com/MCtdwuuXTV — Jason Keen (@Jason_Keen) February 18, 2018



Guy Verhofstadt tells Marr the EU does not want Britain to diverge and makes veiled threats about any attempt to do so. He also says a bespoke “Canada plus plus plus” deal “will not be the outcome of this negotiation”. If Verhofstadt gets his way it’s either a bad deal or no deal…