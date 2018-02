“It’s one of those things”: @EmilyThornberry reacts to media reports that senior party official Katrina Murray was victim of bullying at key meeting yesterday #Peston pic.twitter.com/SjvL0s98zj — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 18, 2018

After the bullying of Labour’s National Policy Forum chairman Katrina Murray yesterday, a laughing Emily Thornberry tells Peston “it’s one of those things”. So much for the sisterhood!