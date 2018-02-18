Labour MPs Back Brendan Cox

“It’s absolutely the right thing to do” : @jessphillips reacts to the news @MrBrendanCox has stood down from the charities he founded in Jo Cox’s name pic.twitter.com/YOBABph1tD — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 18, 2018

Brendan Cox is “showing how he’s going to change” says Jess Phillips, while Lucy Powell says “good for” him for “reflecting”.

Good for @MrBrendanCox – reflecting and taking responsibility for past actions. Read his full statement not just the headlines. https://t.co/e2fbeC81jh — Lucy Powell MP (@LucyMPowell) February 17, 2018

Compare and contrast with how they went after Toby Young over some tweets.