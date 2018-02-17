Saturday Seven Up

This week 207,873 visitors visited 678,045 times viewing 1,067,264 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:

You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…

Quote of the Day

Gavin Williamson overheard in Brussels…

 “What’s the point of listening to French politicians?”

No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here
Adonis Tipped to Set Up Centrist Party and Be "British Macron"
Corbyn's New Anti-Racism Campaign Star Sent N-Word, "Jew" and Hitler Tweets
Corbynistas Openly Using McDonnell's IRA Nickname
Standard Deliveroo Love-In
Gotcha! Commie Corbyn
Oxfam Failed to Ban Staff Using Prostitutes Because of "Civil Liberties"
Labour MP to Voter: "P*ss Off"
EXCLUSIVE: May's Chief of Staff in Late Night Porn Shocker
Equalities Commission Slams Labour… Again
Tory MP Plans to (Le)Go Big Online
Terror Cops Probe White Powder Sent to Parliament
McDonnell Mocks Labour Compliance Unit
UKIP Plot to Make Muslim-Bashing Batten Leader
Sun's Tom Greatest Tosser in Westminster
Coup Gaffe UKIP Chairman Resigns
"Paying for Pleasure" on Oxfam Online Shop
New SpAd List
Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat
Sunday Times' Shippers v FT's Spiegel