Bolton Sacked

Henry Bolton has been ousted as Ukip leader by party members. A vote today endorsed the no confidence decision of the NEC: Henry Bolton has been ousted as Ukip leader by party members. A vote today endorsed the no confidence decision of the NEC:

There were 1378 ballot papers

11 were spoiled

867 supported the motion of no confidence (63%)

500 members backed Bolton (37%)

Gerard Batten was made interim leader. The party will now have its fourth leadership election since the EU referendum. Bolton became leader just 142 days ago.

Guido caught up with Bolton shortly after he learnt of his fate: