Corbyn’s New Anti-Racism Campaign Star Sent N-Word, “Jew” and Hitler Tweets

Jeremy Corbyn has taken part in an event for the Show Racism the Red Card charity, giving an interview to Corbynista YouTube star David Vujanic for the Guardian website yesterday. Jezza and Vujanic got on famously, bumping fists and discussing, among other things, why fighting racism is so important and how there should be “zero tolerance” to those guilty of racist abuse. Labour did vet the Twitter feed of Corbyn’s new pal, didn’t they? Oh no…

Not the first Eastern European bloke with questionable views who Agent COB has come to regret meeting…

UPDATE: The Corbyn interview has now been removed from the Guardian website “pending investigation”.