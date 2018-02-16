Cops Called to Girl on Girl Fight At Tory Youth Event

A young Tory event has yet again descended into violence after a girl-on-girl fight broke out in Westminster last night. The bash was organised by Stephen Canning, the Tory Twitter personality who is currently suspended from the Conservative Party (some sources claim he was not present at the time of the assault). It was also attend by dozens of young twenty-something Tories and Dan Hodges. Guido has spoken to one of the two girls involved in the fracas which took place at Whitehall pub Walkers. She said:

“A full glass of red wine was poured over me. In the confusion a glass was smashed. I thought I was going to be stabbed with the shards. I was badly scratched on the chest. The police came and took CCTV.”

The other girl involved in the fracas has told friends the scratch was sustained in self defence because she was fending off an attempted punch. Guido understands CCHQ is aware of the incident and a complaint has been made to the party. Can’t young Tories just have one event that doesn’t become a story…

Tags:
People:
February 16, 2018 at 3:34 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Gavin Williamson overheard in Brussels…

 “What’s the point of listening to French politicians?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here
Adonis Tipped to Set Up Centrist Party and Be “British Macron” Adonis Tipped to Set Up Centrist Party and Be “British Macron”
Corbyn’s New Anti-Racism Campaign Star Sent N-Word, “Jew” and Hitler Tweets Corbyn’s New Anti-Racism Campaign Star Sent N-Word, “Jew” and Hitler Tweets
Corbynistas Openly Using McDonnell’s IRA Nickname Corbynistas Openly Using McDonnell’s IRA Nickname
Standard Deliveroo Love-In Standard Deliveroo Love-In
Gotcha! Commie Corbyn Gotcha! Commie Corbyn
Oxfam Failed to Ban Staff Using Prostitutes Because of “Civil Liberties” Oxfam Failed to Ban Staff Using Prostitutes Because of “Civil Liberties”
Labour MP to Voter: “P*ss Off” Labour MP to Voter: “P*ss Off”
EXCLUSIVE: May’s Chief of Staff in Late Night Porn Shocker EXCLUSIVE: May’s Chief of Staff in Late Night Porn Shocker
Equalities Commission Slams Labour… Again Equalities Commission Slams Labour… Again
Tory MP Plans to (Le)Go Big Online Tory MP Plans to (Le)Go Big Online
Terror Cops Probe White Powder Sent to Parliament Terror Cops Probe White Powder Sent to Parliament
McDonnell Mocks Labour Compliance Unit McDonnell Mocks Labour Compliance Unit
UKIP Plot to Make Muslim-Bashing Batten Leader UKIP Plot to Make Muslim-Bashing Batten Leader
Sun’s Tom Greatest Tosser in Westminster Sun’s Tom Greatest Tosser in Westminster
Coup Gaffe UKIP Chairman Resigns Coup Gaffe UKIP Chairman Resigns
“Paying for Pleasure” on Oxfam Online Shop “Paying for Pleasure” on Oxfam Online Shop
New SpAd List New SpAd List
Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat
Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel