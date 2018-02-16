Cops Called to Girl on Girl Fight At Tory Youth Event

A young Tory event has yet again descended into violence after a girl-on-girl fight broke out in Westminster last night. The bash was organised by Stephen Canning, the Tory Twitter personality who is currently suspended from the Conservative Party (some sources claim he was not present at the time of the assault). It was also attend by dozens of young twenty-something Tories and Dan Hodges. Guido has spoken to one of the two girls involved in the fracas which took place at Whitehall pub Walkers. She said:

“A full glass of red wine was poured over me. In the confusion a glass was smashed. I thought I was going to be stabbed with the shards. I was badly scratched on the chest. The police came and took CCTV.”

The other girl involved in the fracas has told friends the scratch was sustained in self defence because she was fending off an attempted punch. Guido understands CCHQ is aware of the incident and a complaint has been made to the party. Can’t young Tories just have one event that doesn’t become a story…