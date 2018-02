Westminster voting intention: CON: 40% (+3)

LAB: 40% (-)

LDEM: 8% (-1)

UKIP: 5% (-)

GRN: 4% (+1) via @BMGResearch, 06 – 09 Feb

Chgs w/ Dec 2017 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 15, 2018

Now the Tories are up three points with BMG, after moving ahead with ICM and YouGov last week. It’s a trend… can the party start to revise expectations for the locals?