High Court Orders UKIP to Pay Share of Labour Libel Costs

UKIP has been ordered to pay a share of the £670,000 costs of the Jane Collins libel case after their MEP accused Labour MPs of involvement in the Rotherham abuse scandal:

“The Court therefore makes an order that UKIP should pay the claimants’ costs from 20 March 2015 to 23 June 2015 and their costs of the assessment hearing.”

Only a share of the total cost, but still going to be tricky for the cash-strapped party to pay…

UPDATE: Labour source says UKIP share of legal costs is estimated at £200,000. Potentially fatal for the party if so…

UPDATE II: UKIP lawyers say they think it will be closer to £20,000. Labour still adamant the party owes £200,000.