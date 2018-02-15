Corbynistas Openly Using McDonnell’s IRA Nickname “The Quartermaster”

Top Corbynistas are openly referring to John McDonnell by his IRA nickname “The Quartermaster”. Momentum man Max Shanly called the Shadow Chancellor by his IRA nom de guerre on this week’s Novara Media All The Best podcast. Appearing alongside former Corbyn spokesman Matt Zarb-Cousin, Shanly said:

“I went to John McDonnell’s Alternative Models of Ownership Conference this weekend… it was very interesting, I don’t know how many of you have read the Alternative Models of Ownership report commissioned by The Quartermaster and Rebecca Long-Bailey, but it’s a very good read.”

As WikiGuido revealed in 2016:

“The story goes that McDonnell used to frequent a working men’s club in Camden which was known as a hub of IRA activity at the time. He was said to be so pally with the republicans who drank there that it allegedly led to him being given the nickname ‘The Quartermaster’. The joke among local Labour figures was that he was so involved he must have had his own quasi-military rank. His spokesman does not deny he was a regular visitor, but says: ‘It may have been a nickname for him as he was resourceful and in charge of budgets at the GLA.’”

It’s the second time in as many weeks the All The Best podcast has got Corbynistas in trouble. Last week Guido told how Clare Kober’s demise was cheered on during an episode of the socialist broadcast: Shanly shouted “she’s dead”. The brocialists later apologised. All The Best gaffes…