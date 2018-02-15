CCHQ Drops Centralisation Plans After Member Outcry

Last week Guido told how the Tories were moving to centralise the candidate selection process and break the 150 year-old constituency association link. The story was followed up in the weekend papers and caused considerable consternation among members. CCHQ has responded by assuring members their new complaints are being heard and delaying any vote on proposed changes to the party constitution. Rob Semple, chairman of the National Conservative Convention, has written to members:

“I am also very grateful to all those who have fed in further thoughts since the meeting. We have reflected those comments, along with the decisions made in November, in our latest proposals to the Party’s Constitutional Committee. I am aiming for the revised draft proposals to be completed and available for your consideration by the Spring. There will then be a meeting of the National Convention during May, in London, to discuss the proposals. I would like to stress, the meeting is to discuss the revised proposals and is not a vote of the Party’s Electoral College.”

That should reassure members somewhat…

UPDATE: David Campbell Bannerman comments: